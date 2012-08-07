(Adds background)
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The White House said on
Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury Department is in close contact
with New York authorities on accusations that Standard Chartered
Plc hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran.
"Sanctions violations are something that this administration
takes extremely seriously and has a strong record of action to
this end. The Treasury Department remains in close contact with
both federal and state authorities on this matter," White House
Press Secretary Jay Carney told reporters when asked about the
London-based bank.
Carney said that he would not comment further on what is
considered an ongoing investigation.
Standard Chartered, which has been in talks with U.S.
authorities since 2010 over the matter, is the sixth foreign
bank in about four years to be implicated in dealings with
sanctioned countries such as Iran in investigations led by
federal and New York law enforcement officials.
The market value of Standard Chartered Plc plummeted as much
as $17 billion on Tuesday when New York's bank regulator
threatened to dissolve its state banking license for the alleged
secret transactions tied to Iran.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)