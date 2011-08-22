NAIROBI Aug 22 Kenya's Standard Group
blamed a slowdown in profit growth on a sharply weakened local
currency and high oil prices but said it maintained its
growth prospects barring any further significant depreciation of
the shilling.
The publisher of the Standard daily newspaper said on Monday
that pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 rose by 6.5
percent year-on-year to 230 million shillings ($2.48 million),
helped by a 6 percent increase in revenues to 1.63 billion
shillings.
"In light of the prevailing operating environment, the board
remains cautiously optimistic that barring significant weakening
of the Kenyan shilling and its impact on the cost of production,
the group will maintain its growth prospects," Standard Group
said in a statement of its unaudited results.
It gave no further details on the outlook.
Operating costs increased to 1.353 billion shillings from
1.268 billion shillings a year earlier.
Basic earnings per share rose 27 percent to 3.71 shillings,
Standard Group said. The board did not declare an interim
dividend.
The publishing group posted 20 percent growth in annual
profits in 2010 but warned the ailing shilling, which has lost
15 percent in the year to date, would be a major challenge.
($1 = 92.700 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Hans-Juergen Peters)