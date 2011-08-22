NAIROBI Aug 22 Kenya's Standard Group blamed a slowdown in profit growth on a sharply weakened local currency and high oil prices but said it maintained its growth prospects barring any further significant depreciation of the shilling.

The publisher of the Standard daily newspaper said on Monday that pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 rose by 6.5 percent year-on-year to 230 million shillings ($2.48 million), helped by a 6 percent increase in revenues to 1.63 billion shillings.

"In light of the prevailing operating environment, the board remains cautiously optimistic that barring significant weakening of the Kenyan shilling and its impact on the cost of production, the group will maintain its growth prospects," Standard Group said in a statement of its unaudited results.

It gave no further details on the outlook.

Operating costs increased to 1.353 billion shillings from 1.268 billion shillings a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share rose 27 percent to 3.71 shillings, Standard Group said. The board did not declare an interim dividend.

The publishing group posted 20 percent growth in annual profits in 2010 but warned the ailing shilling, which has lost 15 percent in the year to date, would be a major challenge.

($1 = 92.700 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by George Obulutsa and Hans-Juergen Peters)