NAIROBI, April 4 Kenya's Standard Group said on Wednesday economic uncertainty could pose a challenge this year as it posted a 19 percent drop in profit due to losses at its broadcast unit despite advertising and newspaper sales growth.

Standard said this year its operation challenges would arise from uncertainty in east Africa's largest economy, a volatile exchange rate, inflation and high financing costs.

"As a result of a constraining business environment and investment opportunities at hand, the board... has not recommended any payment of dividend," it said.

The group said profit before tax, excluding minority interest, fell to 337 million shillings ($4 million) from 418 million in 2010, while operating profit was down to 1.9 billion shillings from 2.13 billion shillings.

It said that while it was not paying a dividend, it had recommended a bonus share issue of one share for every 10 held, subject to shareholder and regulator approval.

At 0715 GMT, Standard Group shares were 22 shillings, down from Tuesday's close of 23 shillings.

The publisher of the Standard daily newspaper and operator of a TV and radio station said its print business posted a pretax profit of 446 million shillings, up 9 percent while its broadcast unit posted a 109 million shilling loss.

"The broadcast side of the business witnessed a challenging year due to transitional impact of moving from the previous location... and the cost impact arising from a change in the entertainment mix to adapt to viewer expectations," it said in a statement.

The group, whose revenues rose slightly to 3.17 billion shillings from 3.11 billion shillings in 2010, said earnings per share fell to 2.96 shillings from 3.39 in 2010. ($1=83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mike Nesbit)