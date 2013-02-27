BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
LONDON Feb 27 Standard Life PLC : * Acquisition by Standard Life wealth * Standard Life wealth to triple aum with acquisition of Newton private clients * Entered into an agreement with Newton management to acquire its private
client division with assets under management of £3.6BN * Acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings in the first full year
following completion. * Consideration of up to £83.5M contingent on value of assets under management
transferred to, and retained by, slw * Source Text:
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: