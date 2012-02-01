(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Feb 1 British pensions firm
Standard Life won a legal dispute with a group of
insurers who refused to pay out on a 100 million pound ($157.81
million) claim.
The Commercial Court backed Standard Life on Wednesday, but
the insurers have been allowed to appeal, and the case is
unlikely to be heard until the autumn, the company said in a
statement.
Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, took legal
action in October against 11 insurers including ACE who
had rejected a 100 million pound claim to cover the cost of
topping up one of its pension funds.
Standard Life agreed to replenish the fund in Feb. 2009
after customers complained they had been given the impression it
was invested in cash, whereas it was in fact also exposed to
asset-backed securities, which fell heavily in value after the
failure of Lehman Brothers.
The court case will have no impact on Standard Life's 2011
financial results, due to be published on March 14, the company
said.
($1 = 0.6337 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)