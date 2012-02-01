(Adds detail, background)

LONDON Feb 1 British pensions firm Standard Life won a legal dispute with a group of insurers who refused to pay out on a 100 million pound ($157.81 million) claim.

The Commercial Court backed Standard Life on Wednesday, but the insurers have been allowed to appeal, and the case is unlikely to be heard until the autumn, the company said in a statement.

Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, took legal action in October against 11 insurers including ACE who had rejected a 100 million pound claim to cover the cost of topping up one of its pension funds.

Standard Life agreed to replenish the fund in Feb. 2009 after customers complained they had been given the impression it was invested in cash, whereas it was in fact also exposed to asset-backed securities, which fell heavily in value after the failure of Lehman Brothers.

The court case will have no impact on Standard Life's 2011 financial results, due to be published on March 14, the company said.

