* Group assets under administration up 9 pct to 237.6 bln
stg
* Fee based revenue rises 15 pct to 1 bln stg
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Oct 30 Standard Life PLC's shares
fell on Wednesday after third-quarter new business and asset
growth fell slightly short of forecasts.
In a trading statement, the Edinburgh-based company said new
business in its long-term savings products grew by a fifth and
the amount of money it manages rose 9 percent.
Both measures were a percentage point short of the
expectations of 15 analysts polled by the company and Standard
Life stock was trading down 2 percent by 0830 GMT.
"The thing that is most important for me is ultimately how
our business generates revenue and we've grown our revenues and
fee-based propositions by 15 percent over the first nine
months," Chief Executive David Nish said on a conference call
with journalists after the earnings were published.
The company said a shake-up of Britain's private pensions
system, particularly the introduction of automatic enrolment of
UK employees to company schemes, should increase the flow of
retirement savings coming under its management.
"Further benefits are expected from auto enrolment for new
and existing corporate pension clients during 2014," the company
said.
The amount of new business for long-term saving products was
17.3 billion pounds during the nine months to Sept. 30, the
company said, up from 14.4 billion pounds a year earlier,
Its fund management arm Standard Life Investments posted net
inflows of new client money of 8.3 billion pounds over the
period, of which 1.2 billion pounds was attributed to the third
quarter of the year.
The division, which is seeking to expand its international
reach, saw sales outside the UK nearly double.