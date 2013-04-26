LONDON, April 26 British insurance group Prudential has poached Standard Life Chief Financial Officer Jackie Hunt to head up its UK and European business, following the resignation of Rob Devey.

The 165-year old company, which manages more than 400 billion pounds in assets and has more than 7 million UK customers, said Devey would leave Prudential at the end of October to pursue "new opportunities".

In a separate statement, competitor Standard Life said Hunt, one of the most senior women in the European insurance industry, would relinquish her CFO and board roles immediately and that a search for her replacement had already begun.

Before joining Standard Life in 2009, the 44-year old held a number of senior leadership roles, first at Royal & Sun Alliance and then at Aviva, where she served as chief financial officer at its Norwich Union business.

She is also a Non-Executive Director of National Express Group PLC and a member of the board at the Association of British Insurers.

Prudential said Hunt would earn a basic salary of 625,000 pounds ($965,000). She could earn as much as 160 percent of this base salary in annual bonuses, of which 40 per cent is deferred.