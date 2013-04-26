LONDON, April 26 British insurance group
Prudential has poached Standard Life Chief
Financial Officer Jackie Hunt to head up its UK and European
business, following the resignation of Rob Devey.
The 165-year old company, which manages more than 400
billion pounds in assets and has more than 7 million UK
customers, said Devey would leave Prudential at the end of
October to pursue "new opportunities".
In a separate statement, competitor Standard Life said Hunt,
one of the most senior women in the European insurance industry,
would relinquish her CFO and board roles immediately and that a
search for her replacement had already begun.
Before joining Standard Life in 2009, the 44-year old held a
number of senior leadership roles, first at Royal & Sun Alliance
and then at Aviva, where she served as chief
financial officer at its Norwich Union business.
She is also a Non-Executive Director of National Express
Group PLC and a member of the board at the Association
of British Insurers.
Prudential said Hunt would earn a basic salary of 625,000
pounds ($965,000). She could earn as much as 160 percent of this
base salary in annual bonuses, of which 40 per cent is deferred.