LONDON, April 24 Standard Life PLC : * Group assets under administration (aua) of £233.1BN up 7% * Standard Life Investments third party net inflows up 161% to £3.0BN * Long-term savings net flows up 26% to £1.4BN (Q1 2012: £1.1BN) * Estimated igd surplus of £4.2BN before final and special dividends of £0.5BN * Record quarterly pvnbp long-term savings new business sales of £6.3BN up 24%