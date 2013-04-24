Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, April 24 Standard Life PLC : * Group assets under administration (aua) of £233.1BN up 7% * Standard Life Investments third party net inflows up 161% to £3.0BN * Long-term savings net flows up 26% to £1.4BN (Q1 2012: £1.1BN) * Estimated igd surplus of £4.2BN before final and special dividends of £0.5BN * Record quarterly pvnbp long-term savings new business sales of £6.3BN up 24%
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.