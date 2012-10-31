LONDON Oct 31 Standard Life PLC : * Group assets under administration of £211.9BN (31 December 2011: £198.4BN, 30

June 2012: £204.2BN * Long-term savings new business sales of £14.4BN (2011: £15.5BN) * Standard Life Investments third party net inflows of £3.2bn1 * Igd surplus of £3.4BN (31 December 2011: £3.1BN, 30 June 2012: £3.0BN) * Ready for auto enrolment and rdr * Confident will continue to drive improved returns for our shareholders."