UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON Aug 8 Standard Life PLC posted a 6 percent rise in first half operating profits, boosted by stronger financial markets and rising demand for its savings and investment products.
Operating profit was 304 million pounds, the group said in an earnings statement on Thursday.
Assets under administration rose 7 percent over the period to 232.8 billion pounds while the fund management arm Standard Life Investments achieved a 13 percent increase in third party assets.
Assets were lifted by "robust" net flows of new money to fee-based products and strengthening financial markets, Standard Life said.
"We look forward to the future as our business model, propositions, distribution capability and strong balance sheet mean we are confident we can deliver ongoing improvements in value for our customers and shareholders," Chief Executive David Nish said.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.