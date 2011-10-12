* Sees 400,000 new corporate pension members

* Runs 35,000 pension schemes with 55 pct uptake

* Shares close 2 pct higher

LONDON, Oct 12 British life insurer Standard Life said an upcoming regulatory change could deliver 400,000 new members to the pension schemes it runs for corporate clients, boosting sales.

The influx of new customers will be triggered by the switch in November next year to so-called auto-enrolment, under which employers will automatically sign staff up to a corporate pension plan, Standard Life Managing Director Stephen Ingledew said in a presentation to analysts on Wednesday.

Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, runs about 35,000 corporate pensions schemes which currently attract just 55 percent of their total potential members, Ingledew said.

Standard Life shares closed 2 percent higher at 212.75 pence, lagging at 3 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 European share index .

"The group is very well placed for the structural changes taking place in the UK market and we think this will become clear in 2012," analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove wrote in a note.

"Overall we stick with our view that Standard Life will be the winner from auto-enrolment."

Standard Life finance chief Jackie Hunt reiterated that a programme of technology investment aimed at preparing the group for auto-enrolment and other regulatory changes would cost about 200 million pounds ($315.5 million) this year, falling to about 180 million pounds in 2012.

Standard Life said in August that the investment contributed to a bigger than expected increase in its first-half profit, soothing investors who had criticised the company for failing to spell out when the spending would yield results. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)