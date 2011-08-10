* H1 pretax operating profit 262 mln stg vs 198 mln consensus

* H1 investment in new products and technology 119 mln stg

LONDON Aug 10 British insurer Standard Life reported a bigger-than-expected 44 percent jump in its half-year profit, with cost cuts and stronger sales outweighing a big increase in investment in new products and technology.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, had a pretax operating profit of 262 million pounds ($425 million), up from 182 million pounds a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts had expected a profit of 198 million pounds, according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.

($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by David Jones)