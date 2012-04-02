LONDON, April 2 The head of British insurer Standard Life received total salary, bonuses and share awards of about 2.5 million pounds ($3.99 million) last year, an increase of 30 percent, even though the group's shares fell last year.

Chief Executive David Nish got just over 2 million pounds in pay and bonuses, and also received 235,000 Standard Life shares worth about 530,000 pounds at current prices under a long-term management incentive scheme, the insurer said on Monday.

The incentive programme, which sets awards based on performance over a three-year period, did not pay out in 2010, when Nish's salary and bonus package rose 66 percent compared with the previous year to 1.97 million pounds.

Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, has been investing in the development and distribution of new savings and pension products to take advantage of a series of regulatory shake-ups that start to take effect later this year.

Shares in the group, which last month reported a forecast-beating 28 percent rise in its 2011 profit, fell 4.6 percent last year, beating a 14 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index which was driven by to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"Against a challenging economic environment the company has continued to deliver growth in assets, an increase in operating profits and an increased dividend for 1.5 million shareholders," said Crawford Gillies, chairman of Standard Life's remuneration committee.

"I believe these awards are fair and reflect the continuing transformation of our business."

Many European insurers reported flat or lower profit for 2011, hit by writedowns on distressed euro zone government bonds and a surge in claims triggered by a spate of natural disasters.

Keith Skeoch, head of Standard Life's fund management arm, received about 560,000 pounds under the long-term incentive plan and also got a bonus of 1.46 million pounds, more than any other director. ($1 = 0.6259 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan. Editing by Jane Merriman)