(Adds analyst reaction, shares, detail)

LONDON, April 25 Insurer Standard Life said robust pension sales in Britain helped it withstand a general downturn in saving and investment levels in the first quarter.

Standard Life, the first major European insurer to report quarterly results, had new business sales of 5 billion pounds ($8.1 billion).

That was down from 5.8 billion pounds a year earlier, but still ahead of the 4.8 billion penciled in by analysts in a company poll.

The forecast-beating performance was driven by strength in its British corporate pensions business, where net inflows more than doubled to 739 million pounds, well ahead of the 326 million expected by analysts.

The increase reflects enthusiasm among corporate pension schemes for Standard Life's Global Absolute Return Strategy, an investment strategy which aims to minimise market volatility, the company said on Wednesday.

"Standard Life has had a resilient start to 2012 despite the uncertain economic environment and fragile consumer confidence which has affected new business volumes in the first quarter," Chief Executive David Nish said in a statement.

Standard Life shares were up 2.1 percent at 0815 GMT.

The stock has risen 11 percent since the start of the year, outperforming an 8 percent increase in the Stoxx 600 European insurance index.

"Overall we feel this is a good result for Standard Life," Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in a note.

"The outlook statement is upbeat, pointing to a good performance in a fragile economic environment."

Analysts say worries that the euro zone debt crisis could trigger renewed financial market turmoil has prompted many consumers to defer investment decisions, hurting companies such as Standard Life that provide long-term savings plans.

Standard Life's revenue yields - customer fees as a proportion of assets under management, an indicator of profitability -- were broadly flat across the group during the first three months of the year, Finance Director Jackie Hunt told reporters on a conference call.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life does not report quarterly profit figures. ($1 = 0.6192 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Erica Billingham)