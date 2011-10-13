LONDON Oct 13 Standard Life is suing 11 of its insurers including ACE who refused to pay a claim related to a 100 million pound ($158 million) cash injection into one of its pension funds.

Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, hopes to recover the cost of topping up the fund in February 2009 after it lost nearly 5 percent of its value following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

"Standard Life is pursuing a claim through the Commercial Court in London against its professional indemnity insurers," a spokesman said.

"This relates to the decision by Standard Life to make a payment of circa 100 million pounds into the pension sterling fund in February 2009, something the insurers have refused to indemnify."

Standard Life agreed to replenish the fund after some customers complained they had been given the impression it was invested in cash, whereas it was in fact also exposed to asset-backed securities, which fell heavily in value after the failure of Lehman Brothers.

The court hearing began on Tuesday, and is expected to last about four weeks.

ACE declined to comment, as did Catlin Insurance and AIG-owned Chartis Insurance UK , two of the other insurers involved. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Will Waterman)