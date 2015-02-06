LONDON Feb 6 Insurer Standard Life said
on Friday it was entering the financial advice business with the
purchase of British firm Pearson Jones, as the industry prepares
for pension reforms to go live this year.
Britain's fourth-biggest insurer, with a market
capitalisation of just under 10 billion pounds, said it was
buying the firm, which has 1.1 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) in
assets under advice, from Skipton Building Society.
Shock pension reforms announced last year, and due to come
into effect in April, give pensioners freedom over how to spend
their pension pots and remove any obligation to buy an annuity,
which gives an income for life.
Standard Life's entry into financial advice was in response
to "fundamental changes that are driving unprecedented demand
for advice from customers", it said in a statement.
Sales of annuities have already fallen at least 50 percent
since the announcement of the reforms, and insurers and fund
managers are looking at other ways to fill the gap.
Standard Life said it was focusing on the "mass affluent",
typically considered as having up to 1 million pounds to invest
for retirement.
The firm said Steve Murray, who has developed Standard
Life's UK advice and distribution strategy, would lead the
financial advice business.
The deal is expected to complete in the second quarter of
2015, Standard Life said.
($1 = 0.6523 pounds)
