LONDON Oct 29 Standard Life posted net
inflows of 4.3 billion pounds ($6.94 billion) in the first nine
months but said the outlook for the annuity market remained
uncertain.
Assets under administration from continuing operations rose
to 290 billion pounds, the company said in a trading statement
on Wednesday, compared with 237.6 billion pounds a year ago,
helped by the acquisition of Ignis Asset Management.
But it said changes in annuity regulations in the UK had led
to a cut in annuity sales of 55 percent year to date, with a 67
percent drop in sales in quarter compared with a year ago.
"The UK outlook for annuities remains uncertain, with a
significant reduction in demand and a step down in profitability
of our spread/risk business expected in future," the company
said.
($1 = 0.6193 British Pounds)
