LONDON, April 29 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life said on Wednesday that first-quarter assets under administration rose 5 percent to 311.9 billion pounds ($478.86 billion), driven by strong markets and net inflows.

Assets under management at Standard Life Investments rose 5 percent to 258.4 billion pounds, the firm said in a trading statement. ($1 = 0.6513 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)