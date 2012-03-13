(Adds detail)

LONDON, MARCH 13 - British insurer Standard Life reported a better-than-expected 28 percent increase in its 2011 profit, helped by cost cuts and a strong performance at its Canadian unit.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, made a pretax operating profit of 544 million pound($849.43 million) last year, it said on Tuesday, ahead of the 476 million pounds expected by analysts in a company poll.

The improvement was driven in part by 45 million pounds in cost cuts, as well as a 70 percent increase in profit at Standard Life's Canadian division.

Standard Life, which has been investing heavily on new products and technology, also cut total investment spending to 137 million pounds from 149 million pounds in 2010.

"Today's results again demonstrate that we are well on track to transform the operational and financial performance of Standard Life," Chief Executive David Nish said in a statement.

Standard Life is paying a total dividend for the year of 13.8 pence, an increase of 6.2 percent, and ahead of the 13.65 pence pencilled in by analysts.

Standard Life shares closed at 237.6 pence on Monday, valuing the company at about 5.5 billion pounds. The stock is up 15.6 percent since the start of the year, outperforming a 13 percent rise for the Stoxx 600 European insurance shares index . ($1 = 0.6404 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)