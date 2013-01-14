LONDON Jan 14 British life insurer Standard
Life will receive a 100 million pound ($161 million)
boost after insurers it defeated in a legal dispute decided not
to contest the case any further.
The end of the court battle means Standard Life can release
funds put aside pending a potential further appeal, it said on
Monday.
Standard Life took legal action in October 2011 against a
group of 11 insurers who had rejected a 100 million pound
professional indemnity claim to cover the cost of topping up one
of its pension funds.
Standard Life agreed in February 2009 to replenish the fund,
which had fallen in value after the failure of Lehman Brothers
five months earlier.
Britain's Commercial Court found in Standard Life's favour
last year. An initial appeal by the group of insurers was
rejected in December, leaving them with the option of appealing
to the Supreme Court.
Standard Life shares closed little changed at 352.75 pence,
valuing the company at about 8.3 billion pounds. The stock has
risen 72 percent in the past year, outpacing a 31 percent gain
for a European insurance sector index.