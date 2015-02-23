Feb 23 Asset manager Standard Life Investments, part of Standard Life Plc, named Aaron Kilberg as director for U.S. business development.

Kilberg, based in New York City, will lead sales on the East Coast and report to Eric Roberts, head of U.S. institutional sales.

Prior to joining the company, Kilberg was an executive director for business development at UBS Global Asset Management. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)