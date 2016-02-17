BRIEF-Accenture completes acquisition of 62 pct shareholding in SinnerSchrader AG
* Accenture completes acquisition of 62% majority shareholding in SinnerSchrader AG, expands customer experience offering in Germany
Feb 17 Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a part of Standard Life Plc, said it appointed Jonathan Kennedy director of change and technology.
Kennedy joins from Virgin Money Group, where he was chief operating officer.
He will join Standard Life Investments on March 29. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Cinedigm signs agreement with Verizon Digital Media Services to power linear stream distribution