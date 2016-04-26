Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Standard Life Investments, a part of Standard Life Plc, appointed Neil Slater as chief executive and representative director and Mikifumi Watanabe as vice chairman of its newly opened office in Tokyo.
Slater was previously a fund manager within Standard Life Investments' global real estate team, while Watanabe joined the company as a senior advisor in 2015. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.