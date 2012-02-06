(Follows alerts)

Feb 6 Standard Pacific Corp reported fourth-quarter results that beat market expectations, and the homebuilder said new orders jumped 44 percent.

The housing market is healing from a downturn that triggered the 2007-09 recession, but a glut of unsold properties and high unemployment have hindered the recovery.

The company said fourth-quarter net new orders rose 44 percent to 615 homes. Orders are a leading indicator for homebuilders, which do not recognize revenue until they close on a home.

October-December net income available to common shareholders was $8.7 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $9.5 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $293.2 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 2 cents a share, on revenue of $275.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company , which closed at $4.05 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 4 percent in aftermarket trading. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)