Nov 18 Standard Parking Corp : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 earnings per share $0.17 * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 * Says updates 2013 guidance * Reaffirms FY 2013 adjusted earnings per share guidance * Change in accounting for deficiency payments under bradley agreement not

expected to have material impact on FY 2013 earnings per share * Reduced its full-year 2013 free cash flow expectation * Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $213.8 million

* FY 2013 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $851.4 million