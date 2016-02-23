LONDON Feb 23 Investigations into Standard
Chartered's legacy bad loans could trigger clawbacks on
pay for some executives, chief executive Bill Winters said on
Tuesday.
Winters, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said
the bank was conducting a "robust" accountability review into
these loans.
The deteriorating environment in emerging markets helped
cause the bank's gross level of non-performing loans to jump
from $7.5 billion at the end of 2014 to $12.8 billion by
end-2015.
(Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu. Writing by Jane
Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)