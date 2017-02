Feb 27 St Andrew Goldfields Ltd restarted operations at its Holt mine in the Timmins mining district in Ontario, a week after it suspended mine activity due to an incident.

St. Andrew said repairs to the damaged shaft were completed on Saturday.

Last week, the miner suspended operations at the mine after a shaft was badly damaged when a skip door became unlatched. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)