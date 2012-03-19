UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
March 19 Victims of convicted swindler Allen Stanford's estimated $7 billion fraud may pursue class-action litigation in state courts to recover their losses, a federal appeals court ruled.
Monday's decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court ruling that a federal law, the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act, barred the state litigation.
The litigation accused a variety of defendants of making misrepresentations about the certificates of deposit issued by Stanford's Antigua-based Stanford International Bank Ltd.
A Houston federal jury on March 6 found Stanford guilty on 13 criminal counts, including fraud, conspiracy and obstructing a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.
Stanford could face a maximum 20 years in prison if he is sentenced to concurrent terms.
The case is Roland et al v. Green et al, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-10932. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel and Terry Baynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Sterling poised for winning week as political woes hit euro
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, helped by a regular Bank of Japan buying operation, with the yield curve at its flattest in three weeks as the market tracked a recent decline in global debt yields.