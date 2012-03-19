* Stanford victims allowed to pursue state-court cases
* Claims over alleged bogus certificates of deposit
* Stanford said to run $7 bln Ponzi fraud, convicted March 6
By Terry Baynes and Jonathan Stempel
March 19 Victims of Allen Stanford's estimated
$7 billion Ponzi scheme won a victory when a federal appeals
court said they may pursue class-action litigation against third
parties they believe aided in the now-convicted swindler's
fraud.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans
reversed on Monday a 2011 lower-court ruling and cleared the way
for state court cases against brokerages, lawyers and others
accused of helping Stanford.
U.S. District Judge David Godbey in Dallas had ruled that
the federal Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act, or
SLUSA, barred the state cases in Louisiana and Texas because
they were related to securities fraud.
But the three-judge appeals court panel said that law was
only "tangentially related" to the fraud alleged by the
plaintiffs, the sale of bogus certificates of deposit issued by
Stanford's Antigua-based Stanford International Bank Ltd.
Among the defendants was SEI Investments Co, which
was accused of inducing investors to move retirement funds into
the CDs, and the insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings
.
Both were accused of misrepresenting the CDs as good
investments and of misrepresenting the soundness and competency
of Stanford International Bank. Lawyers for the bank were also
accused of aiding and abetting the fraud.
"The heart, crux, and gravamen of their allegedly
fraudulent scheme was representing to the (plaintiffs) that the
CDs were a 'safe and secure' investment that was preferable to
other investments for many reasons," Judge Edward Prado wrote
for the 5th Circuit panel.
"That the CDs were marketed with some vague references to
Stanford International Bank's portfolio containing instruments
that might be SLUSA-covered securities seems tangential," Prado
continued.
Gordon Cooney, a lawyer for SEI; and Jonathan Polkes, a
lawyer for Willis, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Phillip Preis, a lawyer for some of the investors, said the
ruling was perhaps the most significant for investors since
Stanford's fraud was uncovered in February 2009.
"It will allow us to assert negligence claims," Preis said
in an interview. "It's a big deal."
A Houston federal jury found Stanford guilty on March 6 on
13 criminal counts, including fraud, conspiracy and obstructing
a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.
Stanford, 61, could face more than 200 years in prison at
his scheduled June 14 sentencing, or a maximum of about 20 years
if he is sentenced to concurrent terms.
The jury also said federal authorities should try to
seize$330 million that Stanford stashed in 29 foreign bank
accounts. A court-appointed receiver recently
had only about $113 million of cash on hand.
The case is Roland et al v. Green et al, 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 11-10932.
