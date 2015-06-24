* Chadbourne & Parke, Proskauer must face malpractice claims
* Allen Stanford receiver claimed that law firms aided fraud
By Jonathan Stempel
June 24 Two large New York law firms failed to
persuade a federal judge to throw out a malpractice lawsuit
seeking to force them to pay creditors of imprisoned swindler
Allen Stanford for aiding the Texas financier's $7.2 billion
Ponzi scheme.
U.S. District Judge David Godbey in Dallas on Tuesday said
Chadbourne & Parke and Proskauer Rose must face most claims
brought by Ralph Janvey, a court-appointed receiver liquidating
Stanford's companies, and a committee of Stanford investors
helping him recover money for creditors.
Stanford, 65, is serving a 110-year prison term following
his March 2012 conviction for scheming to sell fraudulent
high-yielding certificates of deposit through his Antigua-based
Stanford International Bank. Prosecutors said he used customer
funds to make risky investments and fund a lavish lifestyle.
Janvey claimed that Chadbourne and Proskauer should be held
liable because Thomas Sjoblom, a lawyer who worked at both
firms, allegedly obstructed investigations by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators into
Stanford, and helped hide the SEC probe from Stanford's auditor.
Godbey said the receiver may pursue several claims including
professional negligence, aiding and abetting fraud, negligent
supervision and civil conspiracy.
The allegations suggest that Sjoblom "was aware that
Stanford was engaged in a fraudulent enterprise, and that the
enterprise was very possibly a Ponzi scheme," the judge wrote.
"Because Sjoblom's knowledge is imputed to both Chadbourne and
Proskauer, plaintiffs have alleged that all defendants were
aware of sufficient wrongdoing on Stanford's part."
Godbey dismissed a claim alleging aiding and abetting
fraudulent transfers, saying Texas law would not recognize it.
Chadbourne, Proskauer, a lawyer for Sjoblom, and a lawyer
for Janvey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ed Snyder, a lawyer for the investor committee, said he is
pleased with the decision.
Janvey's lawsuit is separate from a proposed class action by
roughly 18,000 former Stanford investors against the two law
firms. Godbey in March refused to dismiss that
lawsuit, and Chadbourne and Proskauer are appealing.
The Ponzi scheme was uncovered in 2009. Stanford is
appealing his conviction, and had during the course of his
defense claimed he was indigent.
The case is Janvey et al v. Proskauer Rose et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 13-00477.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)