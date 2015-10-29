Oct 29 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected
Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford's bid to overturn his
conviction and 110-year prison sentence for running what federal
prosecutors called a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans turned
aside several arguments raised by Stanford, including that the
trial court showed favoritism to prosecutors and that the
sentence was too long.
Stanford, 65, was convicted in March 2012 over what
prosecutors called a scam centered on his sale of fraudulent
high-yielding certificates of deposit through his Antigua-based
Stanford International Bank.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)