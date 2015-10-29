(Adds details from decision, case citation, other litigation,
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 29 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected
Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford's bid to overturn his
conviction and 110-year prison sentence for running what federal
prosecutors called a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans turned
aside 10 arguments raised by Stanford.
These included that he was not competent to stand trial, the
government did not prove its case, the sentence was too long,
and the trial judge was biased toward prosecutors, including by
denying him a lawyer of his choice.
"We find no evidence that the district court was partial to
the government in derogation of Stanford's right to a fair trial
under the Constitution," Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement wrote
for a three-judge panel.
Stanford represented himself in his appeal, after having
retained more than a dozen lawyers over the course of his
criminal case. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Once considered a billionaire but later declared indigent,
Stanford was convicted by a Houston federal jury in March 2012
on fraud, conspiracy and obstruction charges.
Prosecutors said he ran a two-decade scam centered on the
sale of fraudulent high-yielding certificates of deposit through
his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank, and used investor
funds to make risky investments and fund a lavish lifestyle.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related
civil charges over Stanford's fraud, which authorities uncovered
in 2009.
A court-appointed receiver has been liquidating Stanford's
companies. He and thousands of former Stanford investors have
also pursued lawsuits against two New York law firms over their
alleged dealings with Stanford.
Now 65, Stanford is housed in the high-security Coleman II
federal prison in Sumterville, Florida. He is not eligible for
release before 2105, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The case is U.S. v. Stanford, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 12-20411.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Andrew Hay)