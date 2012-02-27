* Move ends suspense over whether Stanford would testify
* Stanford accused of leading a $7 bln Ponzi scheme
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Feb 27 Texas financier Allen
Stanford's defense team rested its case in his criminal fraud
trial on Monday without calling their client to testify.
"Your honor, the defense rests," Stanford lawyer Robert
Scardino said.
Stanford, 61, is accused of bilking investors from more than
100 countries by selling fraudulent certificates of deposit from
Stanford International Bank in Antigua, and then using those
deposits to finance his own lifestyle.
The trial began on Jan. 23 in federal court in Houston.
Prosecutors presented a series of witnesses, including former
chief financial officer James Davis, who said that Stanford was
deeply involved in running the bank. In their defense,
Stanford's attorneys have sought to portray their client as
aloof from day-to-day decisions, blaming Davis, who has pleaded
guilty to fraud, and others for any wrongdoing.
Whether Stanford would actually testify in his own defense
had been a big question hanging over the trial. His lawyers said
at the beginning of the trial that Stanford wanted to tell his
side of the story.
But criminal defense attorneys said that letting a defendant
testify is very risky because it puts their credibility with the
jury on the line and it leaves them open to tough questions from
prosecutors.
It could also have put Stanford's reputation for having a
fiery temper to the test. Throughout the trial, former employees
testified about their boss being very quick to anger.
The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Eddie Evans
and Matthew Lewis)