By Anna Driver

HOUSTON, Feb 27 Texas financier Allen Stanford's attorneys wound up their defense in his criminal fraud trial on Monday without calling Stanford himself to testify.

The move ended suspense over whether the accused Ponzi schemer would take the witness stand - a gambit that some legal experts called risky.

Stanford, 61, is accused of bilking investors from more than 100 countries by selling fraudulent certificates of deposit from Stanford International Bank in Antigua, and then using those deposits to finance his own lifestyle.

His trial began on Jan. 23 in federal court in Houston. Prosecutors presented a series of witnesses, including former chief financial officer James Davis, who said that Stanford was deeply involved in running the bank. In their defense, Stanford's attorneys have sought to portray their client as aloof from day-to-day decisions, blaming Davis, who has pleaded guilty to fraud, and others for any wrongdoing.

Whether Stanford would actually testify in his own defense had been a big question hanging over the trial. His lawyers said at the beginning of the trial that Stanford wanted to tell his side of the story.

But criminal defense attorneys said that letting a defendant testify is very risky because it puts their credibility with the jury on the line and it leaves them open to tough questions from prosecutors.

It could also have put Stanford's reputation for having a fiery temper to the test. Throughout the trial, former employees testified about their boss being very quick to anger.

Stanford's attorneys on Monday afternoon asked Judge David Hittner for more time to decide whether their client would take the stand, but Hittner refused. "There has been ample time for discussion," the judge said.

Stanford then met with his 82-year-old mother, Sammie Stanford, and a former employee, Evelyn Saravia, outside the courtroom. Saravia has attended every day of the trial and Stanford has often communicated with her using hand signals.

Stanford attorney Robert Scardino then told the court the defense had called its final witness. "Your honor, the defense rests," Scardino said.

Hittner said closing arguments would be held on Wednesday.

Stanford's mother spoke to reporters after court adjourned for the day and said Stanford himself was the only person on his defense team who wanted him to testify. "I think he just bowed to the majority," said Sammie Stanford. "I think nobody wanted him to, but him."

The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Eddie Evans and Matthew Lewis)