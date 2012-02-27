* Move ends suspense over whether Stanford would testify
* Stanford accused of leading a $7 bln Ponzi scheme
(Adds comments by Stanford's mother, adds legal details)
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Feb 27 Texas financier Allen
Stanford's attorneys wound up their defense in his criminal
fraud trial on Monday without calling Stanford himself to
testify.
The move ended suspense over whether the accused Ponzi
schemer would take the witness stand - a gambit that some legal
experts called risky.
Stanford, 61, is accused of bilking investors from more than
100 countries by selling fraudulent certificates of deposit from
Stanford International Bank in Antigua, and then using those
deposits to finance his own lifestyle.
His trial began on Jan. 23 in federal court in Houston.
Prosecutors presented a series of witnesses, including former
chief financial officer James Davis, who said that Stanford was
deeply involved in running the bank. In their defense,
Stanford's attorneys have sought to portray their client as
aloof from day-to-day decisions, blaming Davis, who has pleaded
guilty to fraud, and others for any wrongdoing.
Whether Stanford would actually testify in his own defense
had been a big question hanging over the trial. His lawyers said
at the beginning of the trial that Stanford wanted to tell his
side of the story.
But criminal defense attorneys said that letting a defendant
testify is very risky because it puts their credibility with the
jury on the line and it leaves them open to tough questions from
prosecutors.
It could also have put Stanford's reputation for having a
fiery temper to the test. Throughout the trial, former employees
testified about their boss being very quick to anger.
Stanford's attorneys on Monday afternoon asked Judge David
Hittner for more time to decide whether their client would take
the stand, but Hittner refused. "There has been ample time for
discussion," the judge said.
Stanford then met with his 82-year-old mother, Sammie
Stanford, and a former employee, Evelyn Saravia, outside the
courtroom. Saravia has attended every day of the trial and
Stanford has often communicated with her using hand signals.
Stanford attorney Robert Scardino then told the court the
defense had called its final witness. "Your honor, the defense
rests," Scardino said.
Hittner said closing arguments would be held on Wednesday.
Stanford's mother spoke to reporters after court adjourned
for the day and said Stanford himself was the only person on his
defense team who wanted him to testify. "I think he just bowed
to the majority," said Sammie Stanford. "I think nobody wanted
him to, but him."
The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Eddie Evans
and Matthew Lewis)