* Stanford lined pockets with other people's money
-prosecutor
* Stanford decided not to take stand at last minute
* Stanford's lawyers to sum up defense later on Wednesday
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Feb 29 Allen Stanford lied to his
investors and stole their money to spend on himself, a U.S.
prosecutor said on Wednesday, near the end of the former
financier's five-week trial on charges of criminal fraud.
"If you follow the money, that path, that road, leads
straight to Allen Stanford," prosecutor William Stellmach said
as he summed up the government's case against Stanford in
federal court in Houston.
Stanford is accused of using the deposits of investors in
his bank in Antigua to finance a playboy lifestyle. The alleged
$7 billion Ponzi scheme is one of the biggest financial scams
since Bernard Madoff's.
Stanford, 61, has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts that
include fraud and conspiracy. His defense team was scheduled to
sum up its case later on Wednesday.
Before the day's proceedings began, Stanford embraced his
lawyers and smiled at his mother, Sammie Stanford, and two of
his daughters. Stanford wore a navy blue, double-breasted suit
and - for the first time since the trial began on Jan. 23 - a
tie.
Stellmach pointed at Stanford as he addressed the jury
during his summation. "The man sitting at the table executed a
scheme for 20 years to line his pockets with billions of dollars
of other people's money," Stellmach said.
Prosecutors contended that Stanford told his clients their
funds were being invested safely in blue-chip stocks and bonds.
He used phony financial reports and bribed his bank's regulator
in Antigua and its auditor in an effort to cover up the theft,
they said.
All the while, he "flushed it away" on failing businesses,
yachts and cricket tournaments that he financed, Stellmach said
on Wednesday.
During the trial, prosecutors called former Stanford
employees, including accountants and a graphic designer, who
told the jury they suspected wrongdoing. On cross-examination,
however, they said they had no direct knowledge of fraud.
James Davis, Stanford's former chief financial officer,
testified that he and Stanford ran the scheme together for
several years. Davis, 63, told of multimillion-dollar transfers
from a Swiss bank account funded with investor proceeds as well
as fake documents meant to conceal missing money. Davis has
pleaded guilty to three criminal counts in a plea agreement.
Stanford's attorneys also tapped former employees during the
trial. They testified that their former boss left day-to-day
responsibility for running his companies to others. In addition,
expert witnesses, including accountants, told the jury that the
bank's financial reports were not fraudulent. But after two days
of expert testimony, jurors grew fidgety and the defense called
fewer witnesses than it had scheduled.
One of the big questions hanging over the trial was whether
Stanford himself would take the stand, after his lawyers said he
was determined to tell his own story. Stanford decided not to do
so on Monday, at the last minute. His mother told reporters that
Stanford's lawyers had persuaded him not to testify, and that he
may have decided against it because he was ill with bronchitis.
The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Eddie Evans and Matthew
Lewis)