* Stanford lined pockets with other people's money -prosecutor

* Government witness is a liar -Stanford attorney (Adds defense lawyer's statements from closing argument)

By Anna Driver

HOUSTON, Feb 29 Allen Stanford stole billions from his investors and "flushed it away" on high living and failing businesses, a U.S. prosecutor told a jury on Wednesday as he summed up the government's case against the former financier.

Prosecutor William Stellmach pointed at Stanford as he addressed the jury. "The man sitting at the table executed a scheme for 20 years to line his pockets with billions of dollars of other people's money," Stellmach said.

Stanford is accused of a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, one of the biggest financial scams since the one orchestrated by Bernard Madoff, who was arrested in December 2008. Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term for bilking investors out of billions of dollars in a decades-long Ponzi scheme that is considered the biggest financial fraud in U.S. history.

Stanford, 61, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including fraud and conspiracy.

His attorney, Ali Fazel, countered that the government's case was "about assumptions, presumption and reasonable doubt."

"I encourage you to look at the whole case, not just what the prosecution is showing you," Fazel told the jury in his closing arguments.

Prosecutors contend that Stanford used phony financial reports and bribed a local bank regulator to persuade clients that funds deposited with Stanford International Bank in Antigua had been safely invested.

"The truth was that he flushed it away on failing businesses, yachts and cricket tournaments," Stellmach said, referring to Stanford's sponsorship of cricket.

Robert Scardino, another of Stanford's lawyers, referenced the testimony from the government's star witness, James Davis, Stanford's former chief financial officer. Scardino said it was ironic that prosecutors called Stanford a liar "when the key witness in their case has got to be one of the biggest liars you've ever heard about or read about."

Davis testified that he and Stanford ran the alleged scheme together over a period of years. He told of multimillion-dollar transfers from a Swiss bank account funded with investor money as well as fake documents meant to conceal missing money. Davis pleaded guilty to three criminal counts in a plea agreement.

Former employees testified in Stanford's defense that he left the day-to-day responsibility for running his companies to others, and expert witnesses, including accountants, told the jury that the bank's financial reports were not fraudulent.

But Stellmach said the money trail told a different story. "If you follow the money, that path, that road, leads straight to Allen Stanford," he said.

Stanford did not testify during the trial. At Wednesday's closing arguments, he wore a navy blue, double-breasted suit and - for the first time since the trial began on Jan. 23 - a tie.

The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Eddie Evans and Matthew Lewis)