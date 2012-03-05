(Adds judge's remarks to jury, other details of case)
HOUSTON, March 5 The jury weighing
evidence against Allen Stanford said on Monday it was unable to
reach a verdict in the trial of the former Texas financier.
Stanford, on trial in federal court in Houston, is accused
of running a $7.1 billion Ponzi scheme.
U.S. District Judge David Hittner called in the jurors and
instructed them to keep deliberating, saying the trial had been
costly in time and money. "I'm going to ask that you continue
your deliberations," he said.
The jury has been deliberating for more than 20 hours. The
trial began on Jan. 23.
It was not clear whether jurors had failed to reach a
verdict on any of the 14 counts against Stanford, or whether
they had failed to do so on just some of the counts. Failure to
agree on all counts could result in a mistrial.
Hittner said if the jury again said it could not reach a
verdict, he would ask whether it had reached agreement on any of
the charges, which could lead to a partial verdict.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Eileen O'Grady; editing by
Matthew Lewis)