HOUSTON, March 7 Some of convicted fraudster Allen Stanford's stolen money ended up in an offshore account called "Baby Mama" set up by the mother of two of his children, a witness testified on Wednesday.

Rebecca Reeves-Stanford sold a luxury home in Florida in May 2009 for $3 million, weeks after the U.S. government seized Stanford's businesses. In July of that year, she deposited $2.5 million in the "Baby Mama" account, located at a bank in the Cook Islands in the Pacific, U.S. Postal Inspector Clayton Gerber said.

Stanford was convicted in federal court in Houston on Tuesday of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. The same jury is now considering whether the funds in "Baby Mama" and 28 other foreign bank accounts are proceeds from Stanford's fraud.

If so, the U.S. government can start proceedings to get the money back and return it to Stanford's investors.

Gerber testified that he was able trace funds located in accounts in Switzerland, Canada and other countries back to money invested in certificates of deposit at Stanford International Bank in Antigua.

At Stanford's criminal trial over the past six weeks, the jury heard how he used the deposits at the bank to finance a lavish lifestyle for himself and his girlfriends.

Reeves-Stanford, who was not married to Stanford but took his name, has denied trying to hide funds from the U.S. receiver seeking to reclaim Stanford assets. She was not in court on Wednesday for the forfeiture proceedings.

Stanford was in the courtroom all day, frequently turning in his chair to smile and mouth greetings to his daughters, mother and a friend. (Reporting by Anna Driver; editing by Matthew Lewis)