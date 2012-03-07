By Anna Driver
| HOUSTON, March 7
HOUSTON, March 7 Some of convicted
fraudster Allen Stanford's stolen money ended up in an offshore
account called "Baby Mama" set up by the mother of two of his
children, a witness testified on Wednesday.
Rebecca Reeves-Stanford sold a luxury home in Florida in May
2009 for $3 million, weeks after the U.S. government seized
Stanford's businesses. In July of that year, she deposited $2.5
million in the "Baby Mama" account, located at a bank in the
Cook Islands in the Pacific, U.S. Postal Inspector Clayton
Gerber said.
Stanford was convicted in federal court in Houston on
Tuesday of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
The same jury is now considering whether the funds in "Baby
Mama" and 28 other foreign bank accounts are proceeds from
Stanford's fraud.
If so, the U.S. government can start proceedings to get the
money back and return it to Stanford's investors.
Gerber testified that he was able trace funds located in
accounts in Switzerland, Canada and other countries back to
money invested in certificates of deposit at Stanford
International Bank in Antigua.
At Stanford's criminal trial over the past six weeks, the
jury heard how he used the deposits at the bank to finance a
lavish lifestyle for himself and his girlfriends.
Reeves-Stanford, who was not married to Stanford but took
his name, has denied trying to hide funds from the U.S. receiver
seeking to reclaim Stanford assets. She was not in court on
Wednesday for the forfeiture proceedings.
Stanford was in the courtroom all day, frequently turning in
his chair to smile and mouth greetings to his daughters, mother
and a friend.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; editing by Matthew Lewis)