Nov 10 Allen Stanford, the Texas financier
accused of a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, has left a prison
hospital in North Carolina where he was undergoing treatment
for addiction to an anti-anxiety medication.
Stanford, 61, left the Butner Federal Correctional Complex
and is located at a transfer facility in Oklahoma City,
according to data on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website on
Thursday.
In January, U.S. District Judge David Hittner ruled
Stanford incompetent to stand trial. He is accused of selling
fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by his offshore bank
in Antigua, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The former billionaire was sent to Butner in February to be
weaned off the powerful anti-anxiety medication with the
brand-name Klonopin, prescribed to him while in jail in Texas.
Stanford's lawyers have also argued that he suffered
traumatic brain injury from a September 2009 fight in jail,
where another inmate smashed his face into a pay telephone. The
altercation sent him to the hospital with broken facial bones.
Stanford's lawyer, Ali Fazel, was not immediately available
for comment on his client's current whereabouts.
Stanford's trial on 14 criminal counts is set for January
2012 in federal court in Houston.
The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342.
