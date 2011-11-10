* Stanford in Oklahoma -Bureau of Prisons

* Trial set for January 2012

Nov 10 Allen Stanford, the Texas financier accused of a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, has left a prison hospital in North Carolina where he was undergoing treatment for addiction to an anti-anxiety medication.

Stanford, 61, left the Butner Federal Correctional Complex and is located at a transfer facility in Oklahoma City, according to data on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website on Thursday.

In January, U.S. District Judge David Hittner ruled Stanford incompetent to stand trial. He is accused of selling fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by his offshore bank in Antigua, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former billionaire was sent to Butner in February to be weaned off the powerful anti-anxiety medication with the brand-name Klonopin, prescribed to him while in jail in Texas.

Stanford's lawyers have also argued that he suffered traumatic brain injury from a September 2009 fight in jail, where another inmate smashed his face into a pay telephone. The altercation sent him to the hospital with broken facial bones.

Stanford's lawyer, Ali Fazel, was not immediately available for comment on his client's current whereabouts.

Stanford's trial on 14 criminal counts is set for January 2012 in federal court in Houston.

The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston. Editing by Robert MacMillan)