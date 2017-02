(Corrects day of week to Monday, not Friday, in first sentence)

HOUSTON, March 5 The jury in the trial of Allen Stanford said on Monday they were unable to reach a verdict on all of the 14 counts against the former Texas financier.

Stanford is on trial in federal court in Houston accused of running a $7.1 billion Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner said he would instruct the jury to continue deliberating. (Reporting by Anna Driver)