BRIEF-Tianjin Realty Development's shareholder plans to increase holdings within 12 months
* Says biggest shareholder plans to increase holdings of 2.21 million to 33.17 million shares in the company within 12 months
DUBAI, June 15 A unit of Stanford Marine Group has closed a 1.2 billion dirham ($326.7 million) sharia-compliant loan deal with a group of banks to consolidate its debts into one facility at a cheaper cost, the arranging bank said on Monday.
The murabaha-structured facility for offshore vessel operator Stanford Asia Holding Company was arranged by Dubai-based Noor Bank, with five other banks from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar taking part, it said.
No pricing or length of the murabaha, a cost-plus-profit arrangement, were provided.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says biggest shareholder plans to increase holdings of 2.21 million to 33.17 million shares in the company within 12 months
WASHINGTON, April 4 Top White House deputies returned to the Capitol on Tuesday evening to meet Republican lawmakers and discuss a second attempt at replacing Obamacare.
* Says it plans to set up fund management firm in Ningbo city with partners