HOUSTON, June 21 Laura Pendergest-Holt, the chief investment officer for Allen Stanford's defunct financial firm, pleaded gu ilty t o one count of obstruction on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The plea from Pendergest-Holt, 38, was entered in federal court in Houston before U.S. District Judge David Hittner. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)