* Judge denies new trial for convicted Ponzi schemer
* Stanford accused of running $7 bln fraud
* Lawyer says full record needed for any appeal
By Jonathan Stempel
March 22 The financier Allen Stanford on
Thursday lost his bid for a new trial, 16 days after being
convicted for running an estimated $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
U.S. District Judge David Hittner in Houston turned down
Stanford's request for a new trial in a brief order, without
explaining his reasons.
Stanford, who turns 62 on Saturday, was convicted on March 6
by a Houston federal jury on 13 of 14 counts related to what
prosecutors called the sale of bogus certificates of deposit
from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank Ltd.
The decision came one day after Stanford's lawyers said
their client had been deprived of his Sixth Amendment right to a
fair trial.
Among the reasons they cited was a lack of time to prepare a
defense, extensive prejudicial pretrial publicity, and the
potential that messages sent by reporters from the courtroom via
Twitter might have reached jurors during the six-week trial.
Ali Fazel, a lawyer for Stanford, in an interview declined
to comment specifically on Hittner's order, but said: "Motions
for new trials are filed for many reasons, including making sure
we articulate everything so that in an appeal, the appellate
court would have a complete record."
Stanford is being held at a Houston federal detention center
following his conviction on charges of fraud, conspiracy and
obstruction of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
investigation.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14, and could spend
the rest of his life in prison. The jury also found that federal
authorities should try to seize $330 million of frozen funds
that Stanford stashed in 29 foreign bank accounts.
The case is U.S. v. Stanford, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of Texas, No. 09-cr-00342.
