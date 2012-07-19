HOUSTON, July 19 Allen Stanford, convicted of
leading a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, is serving his 110-year
sentence in a high-security federal prison in central Florida,
according to the U.S Bureau of Prisons.
Stanford, 62, was moved to the Coleman II penitentiary on
July 10 from the federal detention center in downtown Houston, a
prison spokesman said.
The Coleman II facility, located 50 miles northwest of
Orlando, serves brunch on the weekend, has Bocce ball courts, a
music center and a game room, according to the facility's
orientation handbook.
Former press baron Conrad Black served time in the
low-security prison at the Coleman complex. Black was released
in July 2010.
Stanford bilked investors around the world through the sale
of fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by his offshore
bank in Antigua. He used those funds to bankroll a lavish
lifestyle that included luxury homes, yachts and jets.
The former billionaire, deemed a flight risk, has been in
custody since his June 2009 arrest.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Bernard Orr)