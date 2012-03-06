* Convicted of 13 of 14 counts he faced
* Stanford lawyer says disappointed, appeal expected
* 20 years in prison possible under concurrent terms
* Jury considers $300 million forfeiture request
(Adds comments from court-appointed receiver, details of
possible sentence, adds that civil forfeiture testimony to
continue Wednesday)
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, March 6 Allen Stanford was
convicted on Tuesday of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, a
verdict that caps a riches-to-rags trajectory for the former
Texas financier and Caribbean playboy.
It was a vindication for the U.S. government, which closed
down Stanford's financial empire in February 2009 but had failed
for years to address signs that the business was built on air.
The Stanford case was the biggest investment fraud since Bernard
Madoff's.
Stanford was found guilty on 13 of 14 criminal counts,
including fraud, conspiracy and obstructing an investigation by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
As Stanford, 61, was led out of the courtroom after the
verdict, he touched his fist to his heart and looked at the
bench where his mother and two daughters sat. He has been jailed
since his June 2009 arrest.
"We're disappointed in the outcome," said Stanford attorney
Ali Fazel. "We do expect an appeal." He said he expects
sentencing in several months.
The charges carry a potential prison sentence of more than
200 years if the terms are served consecutively, but Stanford is
more likely to face a maximum of about 20 years if, as is
typical in white-collar cases, he is sentenced to concurrent
prison terms.
The verdict came less than a day after the Houston federal
jury said it could not reach a decision, and U.S. District Judge
David Hittner instructed jurors to keep deliberating.
Still, the verdict may prove only a moral victory for
Stanford's victims. Most have received none of the money back
they invested in Stanford's certificates of deposit, though
prosecutors are trying to seize more than $300 million in
offshore assets tied to Stanford and other entities that have
been frozen.
"For all the investors I think there is a sense of relief
that they weren't just fools," said Cassie Wilkinson, a Houston
investor in Stanford funds who attended the six-week trial.
"There was a jury of 12 people who found the same thing - that
we were just conned."
Stanford's unraveling was one of the most closely watched
fraud cases since Madoff's. Madoff, 73, pleaded guilty in 2009
to orchestrating what prosecutors have called a $64.8 billion
Ponzi scheme. He is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
'PERSONAL ATM'
Stanford's personal fortune was once valued at $2.2 billion.
At trial, prosecutors told how he repeatedly raided the bank
he owned in Antigua, Stanford International Bank, using it as
his "personal ATM."
He bought a castle in Florida for one of his girlfriends and
his oldest daughter lived in a million-dollar condominium in
Houston. He wore custom-made suits and bankrolled a $20 million
prize for an international cricket tournament.
A few hours after the verdict, jurors returned to the
courtroom to consider the government's demand that more than
$300 million in about 30 bank accounts tied to Stanford and
other entities be forfeited. The money is held in accounts in
Geneva, the United Kingdom and Canada in the names of Stanford
and other entities, according to the government.
"Every single dollar that the U.S. is seeking to forfeit is
CD depositor money that stems from Mr. Stanford's crimes and
belongs to the victims of his crimes," said prosecutor Andrew
Warren. The jury is to hear more testimony in the forfeiture
case on Wednesday.
In a telephone interview after the verdict, Kevin Sadler,
lead counsel for Ralph Janvey, the court-appointed receiver
charged with returning money to Stanford investors, called the
verdict an "important milestone" and said it should help in
prosecutors' efforts to seize the frozen assets.
At the trial, the government's star witness, former Stanford
aide James Davis, testified that he and Stanford faked documents
and made up financial reports. They funneled millions of dollars
from Stanford International Bank to a secret Swiss bank account
that Stanford tapped for his personal use, Davis testified.
Stanford's lawyers portrayed their client as a visionary who
was not involved in his firm's daily activities. They blamed
Davis for any fraud and argued that Stanford's businesses were
viable until the government shut down Stanford Financial Group
in Houston in February 2009. Left with no money, Stanford was
declared indigent by the court and his defense was paid for with
public funds.
Wendell Odom, a criminal defense attorney in Houston who
observed much of the trial, said Stanford's attorneys did a good
job of discrediting Davis, who has pleaded guilty to three
criminal counts, by getting him to admit to being a liar. But
they failed to develop an alternative theme for the jury. "There
was just too much evidence," he said.
BRAIN INJURY
While in jail awaiting trial, Stanford was beaten by another
inmate, leaving him with a brain injury and an addiction to an
anti-anxiety medication. After eight months at a prison
hospital, he was deemed competent to stand trial despite
arguments from his lawyers that he had lost his memory.
Before his trial began on Jan. 23, Stanford's lawyers said
their client wanted to tell his story to the jury, but he
ultimately did not testify.
Stanford grew up in Mexia, Texas. He studied finance at
Baylor University, where Davis, who later become chief financial
officer of Stanford Financial Group, was his roommate.
In the 1980s, he became a Houston real estate investor. He
later opened an offshore bank on the Caribbean island of
Montserrat and, after banking regulations there tightened, he
moved his operation to Antigua. The bank specialized in
aggressively selling certificates of deposit, his former
employees testified. They targeted clients in Latin America,
especially Venezuela, and oil company workers on the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
In Antigua, he became a philanthropist and sponsor of
cricket, the national sport, and was known as "Sir Allen" after
being knighted there in 2006. By 2008, Stanford made No. 205 on
Forbes magazine's list of the wealthiest Americans.
But questions surfaced about how Stanford International
Bank's CDs could persistently pay above market rates. By
February 2009, investors were trying to withdraw their money
and, on Feb. 17 of that year, the government descended on his
headquarters in Houston and shut it down.
Antigua stripped him of his knighthood and seized his local
assets.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, Eileen O'Grady and Chris Baltimore;
Editing by Martha Graybow and Matthew Lewis)