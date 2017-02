HOUSTON, March 6 Allen Stanford was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud charges by a federal jury on Tuesday for leading a $7 billion Ponzi scheme from his offshore bank in Antigua.

A jury of eight men and four women found Stanford, whose net worth was once estimated at more than $2 billion, guilty on 13 counts of a 14-count criminal indictment. (Reporting By Anna Driver and Eileen O'Grady)