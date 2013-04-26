April 26 Stanford University is expected to sell $390 million bonds during the week of April 29, said a market source on Friday.

On Tuesday, Stanford will sell $200 million of series U-3, and $40 million of series U-4 revenue bonds through the California Educational Facilities Authority.

On Wednesday, Stanford University will issue $150 million of taxable bonds.

Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.