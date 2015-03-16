March 16 U.K.-based investment manager Stanhope Capital announced two appointments to address a growing demand for investments in private equity.

The firm promoted Edward Clive, a senior director within its investment research department, to head of private funds. Clive, who has been with Stanhope for five years, has previously served financial advisory group Lazard Ltd.

Stanhope also appointed Jerome Sibony as head of direct investments, who joins from Neo Investment Partners LLP.

London-based Stanhope Capital provides investment management and advisory services to private clients, charities and endowments, and oversees about $9.5 billion in investments. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Joyjeet Das)