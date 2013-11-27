BRIEF-Pricesmart reports Feb sales of $214.6 mln, up 0.5 pct
* Pricesmart announces february sales; also announces earnings release and conference call dates for second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON Nov 27 Japan's Stanley Electric Co Ltd has agreed to pay a $1.44 million criminal fine and plead guilty to a charge that it conspired to fix the prices of certain auto parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The company agreed to plead guilty to a single count of price-fixing of lamp ballasts, which regulate the electric current to create bright headlights. Stanley sold lamp ballasts to automakers in the United States and elsewhere.
The company has also agreed to cooperate with the U.S. investigation, the Justice Department said in a statement.
The Justice Department and antitrust enforcers elsewhere have brought charges related to price fixing of more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components.
Including Stanley, 23 companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty in connection with the U.S. probe. Twenty-six executives have been charged.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
March 7 Innoviva Inc said on Tuesday activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP had nominated a slate of directors to replace a majority of the company's board.