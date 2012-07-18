Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
* Company considers sale of hardware/home improvement unit
* Plans to buy engineered fastening franchise
* Plans to cut jobs in 2nd half of 2012
* Hikes dividend by 20 pct
* Cuts FY EPS outlook to $5.40-$5.65 (Adds details, conference call comments)
July 18 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc , which cut its full-year forecast on lower volumes at its key segments, said it plans to cut jobs to save costs in the second half, sending shares up as much as 7 percent.
The company, which plans to save $50 million in costs through the job cuts, also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 20 percent to 49 cents per share.
Stanley Black & Decker said it was exploring options, including a sale, for its hardware and home improvement (HHI) business, which reported sales of $940 million in 2011.
The company said after-tax proceeds from a sale of the HHI unit could "significantly exceed" $1 billion.
The company, known for its Stanley security products and Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools, said it plans to buy an engineered fastening franchise with revenue of about $500 million as it looks to tap growth in emerging markets.
Reuters, quoting sources, reported in May that the company is among potential bidders for private equity-owned Infastech, a Singapore-based industrial fastener maker with revenues of more than $500 million.
Stanley Black & Decker expects adjusted earnings to be between $5.40 and $5.65 per share for the year, down from its prior forecast of $5.75 to $6.00 per share.
Lower volumes at the company's high-margin security and industrial segments and a stronger dollar pressured its second-quarter earnings.
The company's shares, which have fallen 23 percent in the last three months, were up 6 percent at $63.19 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Viraj Nair)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Lojas Americanas SA, Brazil's largest discount retailer, said on Friday it had hired the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to analyze potential operations to change the company's capital structure, including a possible capital increase.
* Cooperation on infrastructure, robotics, cybersecurity seen (Adds package details)